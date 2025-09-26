/Did Iran HACK Israel’s nuclear secrets? Tehran claims it has files from Tel Aviv's nuclear program

Iran’s intelligence ministry has gone on air with claims that it obtained sensitive data from Israel’s nuclear network, releasing names, ID cards and alleged details of personnel tied to the Jewish state’s atomic activities.

What did Iran reveal?

The ministry’s broadcast on state television showed video files and documents said to come from inside Israeli nuclear facilities, including the Dimona site. “We identified 189 Israeli nuclear and proliferation scientists and top officials, along with their networks,” Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said during the presentation. Khatib, a cleric with a long military and intelligence background, went further: “I tell Netanyahu … your employees collaborated with us for money and still do.”

Which individuals were singled out?

The programme displayed photos of alleged employees, including one person said to have worked across seven Israeli nuclear sites under the cover of a company called ROTEM. Another was presented as a scientist linked to “proliferation projects” between Israel and the United States.

The Chaim Weizmann laboratory was also named as Israel’s “leading proliferation programme”. Iran said it targeted the site with ballistic missiles during its 12-day war with Israel in June.

Did Iran expose foreign links?

The broadcast highlighted what it called nuclear cooperation between Israel and France under a project known as SARAF. Tehran also claimed the files showed Israel’s role in proliferation activities beyond its borders.

What about the IAEA chief?

In a surprise twist, Iranian officials displayed personal images of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, including family photos and private moments. The ministry claimed the images were proof that Israeli intelligence spies “on everyone”. The video, also shared by Tasnim’s Telegram channel, included photos of Grossi at Disneyland, at home during family events and with colleagues.

Why does this matter?