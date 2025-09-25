/‘Shameful capitulation’: Netanyahu vows to 'denounce' those who recognised Palestine during UN address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will use his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to condemn world leaders who recognised a Palestinian state this week, declaring that “there will be no Palestinian state.”

Speaking at Ben Gurion Airport before leaving for New York, Netanyahu pledged, “At the UN General Assembly, I will speak our truth, the truth about the citizens of Israel, the truth about our IDF soldiers and the truth about our country. I will denounce those leaders who, instead of denouncing the murderers, rapists, and child burners, want to give them a state in the heart of the Land of Israel. This will not happen.”

Netanyahu rejects recognition of Palestine

On Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office issued a statement rejecting the moves by several Western countries. “The shameful capitulation of some leaders to Palestinian terror does not obligate Israel in any way. There will be no Palestinian state,” the statement read. Six European nations, including France and Belgium, announced their formal recognition of Palestine earlier this week, signalling frustration with Washington’s handling of the Gaza war.

Meeting with Trump in Washington

Netanyahu said he will also meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. “I will meet for the fourth time with President Trump and discuss with him the great opportunities that our victories have brought, and also our need to complete the goals of the war: returning all of our hostages, defeating Hamas and expanding the circle of peace that has opened up following the historic victory in ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and other victories that we have achieved,” he said.

The meeting comes weeks after Netanyahu blindsided Trump with a strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, a move that undermined US efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

International backlash

Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza has drawn heavy criticism. A growing number of US allies, including Britain, France, Canada and Australia, announced their recognition of Palestine just before and during the UN gathering, despite Trump’s warnings that it would “reward” Hamas.

Trump, speaking at the UN, reaffirmed his strong support for Israel, “Such announcements only serve to encourage continued conflict by giving Hamas a reward for these horrible atrocities.”

Macron challenges Trump over Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Trump has the power to stop the war. “There is one person who can do something about it, and that is the US president. And the reason he can do more than us, is because we do not supply weapons that allow the war in Gaza to be waged,” he told BFM TV in New York.