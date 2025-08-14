/Did India take down Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet during Op Sindoor? Here's what US said

Amid reports that the United States is favouring Pakistan and not India, it was asked if Pakistan Air Force lost F-16 jets during Operation Sindoor. However, the Trump administration refused to answer the specific question despite its continued claim that it was instrumental in stopping the India-Pakistan war. India has categorically denied all claims about US mediation in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May this year. However, Pakistan nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him for stopping the war with India.

When asked about F-16 losses, the US State Department said, "We refer you to the Government of Pakistan to discuss its F-16s," NDTV reported. The US State Department was also asked about Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuke threat from US soil. In an email response to News 18, it said, “We are aware of these reports and would refer you to the Government of Pakistan regarding Chief of Army Staff Munir’s alleged remarks." Earlier, India condemned Munir's remark and said that ‘it was regrettable’ that such a statement was made from the soil of a ‘friendly country.’

‘Five Pakistani fighter jets shot down’

The statement comes days after Indian Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the IAF took down “at least” five Pakistani fighter jets and “one large aircraft” during Operation Sindoor in May. This was the first time that a senior officer from the Indian side had specified the number of Pakistani aircraft and jets downed. In May, India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan had admitted to losing an unspecified number of aircraft in the operation. Earlier that month, Director General Air Operations of the IAF, Air Marshal A K Bharti, had said losses were part of any combat. The Indian military had achieved all its selected objectives and all IAF pilots were back home, he had said.

India and Pakistan relations after Pahalgam terror attack

Relations between India and Pakistan went downhill after 22 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and killing as many as 100 terrorists. Tensions rose after India's action, with Pakistan resorting to drone attacks on civilians and military positions of India's bordering states. India retaliated by targeting the military posts of Pakistan. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire at the DGMO level after the Pakistani DGMO contacted the Indian side following three to four days of heavy fighting. On the diplomatic front, India put in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, suspended Pakistani visas and closed trade through border posts. Recently, Pakistan stopped newspapers to Indian diplomats and the Indian High Commission based in Islamabad. In a tit for tat move, India had also cut newspaper supplies to Pakistani diplomats and the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.