/Did China help Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor? Beijing’s EXPLOSIVE confession

In a major move for the first time, China has publicly admitted its involvement in helping Pakistan during last year’s war with India. The revelation came through an interview aired on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, where engineers from Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) admitted that they were sent to Pakistan to support the operations of Chinese J-10C jets after India launched Operation Sindoor. This comes as India marks the first anniversary of the military operation against Pakistani terrorists, during which Indian forces downed 13 Pakistani fighter jets and struck 11 military bases.

In the interview, Zhang Heng, an engineer from AVIC’s Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, described his experience while being stationed at a support base. He recalled fighter jets taking off and the constant air-raid sirens in the scorching May heat.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius [122 degrees Fahrenheit]. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically,” Zhang said, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

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He added that what drove his team was the “desire to do an even better job with on‑site support” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential.”

Another engineer, Xu Da, said that the Chinese-made fighter jets were “facing a major test” in a real combat situation. He further boasted about the aircraft, saying they achieved “outstanding results.”

The J-10CE is the export version of China’s advanced J-10C fighter and is equipped with modern systems such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar and compatibility with advanced air-to-air missiles like the PL-15. Pakistan remains the only foreign operator of the aircraft.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, nearly 80 per cent of Pakistan’s arms imports between 2021 and 2025 came from China, evidence of their growing military partnership.

Operation Sindoor

On May 7, 2025, Indian armed forces launched strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 innocent lives. The strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor targeted the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba Muridke base and killed hundreds of Pakistani terrorists, including Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.