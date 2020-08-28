Dictators of 21st century thrive on showmanship

Our world leaders have learnt the lesson of remaining defiant in the face of storm quite well.

When problems come knocking at the door, they switch on the showmanship mode.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a newly constructed part of Tavrida road in the annexed Crimea on Thursday.

Putin took a ride on the new road together with the main technical expert of the constructor company.

In one of his comments, Putin suggested that the road should be equipped with more turnoffs for those who come to the seaside.

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, drawing sanctions and sending relations with the West to post-Cold War lows.

Russia has spent heavily to integrate Crimea into its territory, and it has been the focus of espionage and military tensions since its annexation.

On the other hand Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made a dramatic show of defiance against the massive protests demanding his resignation, toting a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he strode off a helicopter that landed at his residence while demonstrators massed nearby.

There are massive protests against him --- not just in Belarus, but also in neighbouring Lithuania.

Our leaders feel the need to always project themselves as fit. Some leaders-- take it a step forward.

They like being called superhuman and cool. Come trouble, and they are at their defiant best.

Twenty first century dictators thrive in showmanship.



(With inputs from agencies)