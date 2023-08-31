'Desperate' Democrats are urging Michelle Obama to run for president: Report

With former US president Donald Trump still having high approval ratings and current President Joe Biden not so much, there is an apparent stir within the Democratic Party ranks about prospects of its hold on the power post-US Presidential Election 2024. RadarOnline[dot]com has reported that secret back-channel talks have started within the Democratic Party to convince former first lady Michelle Obama to run for president.

The news report has said that numbers suggest Michelle Obama would have greater approval ratings (48 per cent) than Biden (36 per cent) if she declared right now that she would be running for president.

“If Michelle announced, the election would go immediately from a hotly contested footrace to a landslide,” a Democrat source reportedly said.

Trump is currently facing a slew of legal troubles. From hush money to a porn star to charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 US elections, he has been forced to make appearances in a number of courts across the US, becoming the first sitting or former US president to suffer this fate. Many of the hearings in these cases are likely to take place just when the race to win the Republican Party nomination to contest the 2024 election heats up in the coming months.

Watch | Historic US vs. Donald Trump trial to begin on March 4, 2024

However, it has been seen that Trump's legal troubles have not affected his popularity among Republican voters and he still leads the pack of Republican hopefuls in approval ratings. There is reportedly a feeling among Republican voters that Trump remains the best shot to beat Biden in 2024 elections.

RadarOnline[dot]com had previously reported that former US president Barack Obama, husband of Michelle Obama, has been secretly rallying congressional support for a candidate other than Joe Biden. This, in spite of Obama's public support for Biden for a second term.

Obama reportedly held a low-key meeting with bigwigs in the Democratic Party at his Washington DC office recently.

“Barack recognizes the gravity of the situation with Joe’s disappointing poll numbers,” said a source as quoted by RadarOnline

“He had hoped that the president would have rallied and come into his own at this point, but that clearly hasn’t happened."

“With 2024 growing closer and closer, he had to act since he apparently fears Joe is getting too old and frail to win.”

“While Barack has already endorsed Biden, he’s reneged in private and will publicly throw Joe overboard in a heartbeat if he thinks that the election is on the line,” said another source as quoted by RadarOnline.

Joe Biden, even though he defeated Trump in the 2020 US Presidential Election, is viewed by many to be a bit old to harbour hopes of getting elected again. The gaffe-prone leader has been seen physically falling on a number of occasions and has had occasional trouble remembering the names of important global leaders. There is also a reported rumour about him suffering from dementia.

