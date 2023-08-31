Trump makes strange vow to 'lock up political foes' after comeback to White House

United States former president Donald Trump said that he will have no choice but to lock up his political enemies if he becomes the president again.



Speaking in an interview on Tuesday (August 30), the rightwing broadcaster Glenn Beck brought up the famous campaign trail vow of Trump to “lock up” Hillary Clinton, who was his opponent in 2016. Trump had to fail to fulfil the promise when he was in office.

In the interview, Beck said, “Do you regret not locking [Clinton] up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?” “The answer is you have no choice, because they’re doing it to us,” Trump stated.



The former president has encouraged the “lock her up” chant against other opponents, however, he has himself been facing the considerable danger of getting locked up.

Trump's criminal trials and fear of being locked up

Under four indictments, Trump has been facing 91 criminal charges related to the retention of classified information, election subversion and hush-money payments to an adult film star. He has denied any wrongdoing and has stated that he has been a victim of political persecution.



In his interview telecasted on BlazeTV on Tuesday, Trump also stated that he “never hit Biden as hard as I could have” while in office.



Speaking to Beck, Trump said that Biden had orchestrated all the indictments against him. He said that all of them were brought by prosecutors who are not associated with the White House: 44 by the Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, 34 by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, and 13 by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton county, Georgia.



Trump further stated that “the woman that I never met, that they accused me of rape, that’s being run by a Democrat, a Democrat operative, and paid for by the Democrat [sic] party”.

WATCH | Former US President Donald Trump charged with 13 felony counts | World News | WION



The statement was made by Trump in reference to civil claims brought by writer E Jean Carroll, who stated that she was sexually assaulted by the former president in New York in the 1990s.



Trump, who is also undergoing investigations of his business affairs, said that Democrats and other opponents were “sick people … evil people”.



The former president, who has been twice impeached, four times indicted, and 91 times charged, also told Beck he “always had such great respect for the office of the president and the presidency”.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.