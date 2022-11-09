Design work on world's largest airplane begins, informs the manufacturing company

Antonov An-225, the world's largest aircraft which was destroyed by Russia during the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war may get a rebuild. Reportedly, Antonov Co, the company that manufactured the original aircraft is gearing up to build the second variant of it.

The company took to its Facebook account on Tuesday to lay down the plan it had in store to rebuild the aircraft.

"Currently, design work in this direction has begun. According to the available expert estimate, there are currently about 30 percent of the components that can be used for the second model aircraft," said the company in a statement.

"The cost of building the plane is estimated at least 500 million euros. However, it's early to talk about a certain amount," it added.

The company signed off as saying that more information on the project will be released after 'Ukraine's victory' in the war.

Antonov An-225, more popularly known as 'Mriya' (dream in Ukrainian) was destroyed by the Russian troops in an attempt to send a message to Kyiv and the western world. At the time, Ukrainian leaders such as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had used the downing of the plane to issue rallying calls.

"This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!" tweeted Kuleba.

'Myria' had the longest wingspan including 32 wheels and six engines. The first commercial flight undertaken by it was from Stuttgart, Germany in 2002 when it flew to Oman.

The cargo aircraft has carried everything from wind turbine blades, generators for a gas power plant to medical supplies during emergencies and has also reportedly taken part in the COVID-19 relief effort.

(With inputs from agencies)

