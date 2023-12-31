Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to abdicate after 52 years on the throne
Copenhagen, DenmarkUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
File photo of Denmark's Queen Margrethe. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
She became the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022
Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, will abdicate on Jan. 14 after 52 years on the throne and will be succeeded by her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik, she announced on Sunday.
The 83-year-old queen, who ascended the throne in 1972, became the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
The queen made the surprise announcement on live TV during her traditional New Year's Eve speech, which is viewed by many in the country of 5.9 million people.