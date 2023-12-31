Arrests in Germany over 'Cologne cathedral attack plot': Police
Berlin, GermanyUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
German police arrested three people on Sunday over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve.
German police arrested three people on Sunday over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve.
German police arrested three people on Sunday over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve.
The "alleged means of attack" is a car, said police in the western city, adding that security measures have been stepped up around the site.
(With inputs from agencies)