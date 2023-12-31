LIVE TV
Arrests in Germany over 'Cologne cathedral attack plot': Police

Berlin, GermanyUpdated: Dec 31, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Photograph:(Reuters)

German police arrested three people on Sunday over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve. 

The "alleged means of attack" is a car, said police in the western city, adding that security measures have been stepped up around the site.

(With inputs from agencies)

