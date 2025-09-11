/Denmark FM tells Trump to ‘respect territorial integrity’ after US appoints envoy to Greenland

The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said on Monday (Dec 22) that everybody, including the United States, must respect the "territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark". This was after the US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of a special envoy to Greenland. The envoy said he will aim to make Greenland part of the US.

Moreover, Greenland's prime minister said that the territory is happy to cooperate with other countries, including the US, but stressed that “we decide our own future.”

On Sunday, Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry as Special Envoy to Greenland, saying that “Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.”

