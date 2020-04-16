Denmark eases lockdown restrictions, opens schools and daycare centres

Denmark has started opening schools and daycare centres for younger children after lockdown which extended close to a month. The decision comes as the first step in gradual relaxing a long lockdown which was imposed in early March to fight the novel coronavirus.

Denmark was among the first countries in Europe to impose mass restrictions. Stringent social isolation policies, public healthcare facilities, work from home guidelines and disinfection efforts have helped Denmark restrict virus spread.

However, critics of the government are sceptical of easing restrictions. Medical practitioners and parents of school-going children have also raised concerns over the decision to relax restrictions. The government of Denmark is yet to completely draw up guidelines for schools.

However, basic guidelines are being followed---where children maintain a distance of 1meter, wash hands at regular intervals, maintain hygiene and also attend most classes outdoor. While some parents have welcomed the move, others have appealed to not make their children guinea pigs for COVID-19. Month-long lockdowns in Denmark and across Europe has taken a massive toll on the economy and people's jobs.

While the prime minister has announced the easing of restrictions and has reopened schools, many businesses would remain closed till May. Hotels, restaurants, cargo movement and any non-essential shopping place will continue to remain closed until the virus spread drops significantly.

Until now, Denmark has had a total of 6,681 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the Nordic Country reported just 10 deaths--one of its lowest ever since the pandemic. The total death toll of Denmark has also reached 309