/Denmark Ambassador Rasmus Kristensen: We stand with India in its fight against terrorism

The Denmark Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen has said that his country "stands with India in its fight against terrorism", key comments in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of last month. The comments come days after EAM Dr S Jaishankar was on the visit to the country. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal on the Pahalgam terror attack, Ambassador Kristensen said, 'We condemn terrorism. It was a brutal terror attack. We reacted strongly".

The Pahalgam terror attack occurred on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran meadow and was the deadliest attack in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The attack was carried out by terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Three suspects, including Adil Hussain Thoker from Anantnag and two Pakistani nationals, Ali Bhai (aka Talha Bhai) and Hashim Musa (aka Suleiman), were identified, with a ₹20 lakh bounty announced for information leading to their capture.

Denmark is also a non permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The ambassador said that Copenhagen is a "full supporter of India becoming a permanent member of UNSC. Need to reform the multilateral system". He also spoke on growing ties & cooperation in the field of energy, water, maritime affairs & water conversation.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the relationship between India & Denmark? EAM Dr S Jaishankar had travelled to your country recently..



Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen: Denmark and India today have a very strong relationship. Back in 2021 we established a strategic partnership. Of course, India has strategic partnerships with other countries, but I think what makes our strategic partnership unique is that it is green. So it was the first green strategic partnership between India and another country, and it also gives you an indication of what we actually cooperate on. So not only do we have good, cordial relations as two countries, but it is backed up by very, very concrete cooperation in a number of core areas, like energy, water, maritime affairs, but also healthcare, food and agriculture. So the visit of Dr S Jaishankar last week, only further underlined not only the strength of our bilateral relationship, but also the interest of both the Danish and the Indian side in doubling down on some of these cooperation areas which is of huge importance to both countries.

Sidhant Sibal: The visit of the Indian External Affairs Minister came at a time when India was reeling under a terror attack, the Pahalgam terror attack, which happened last month. Now, what has been Denmark's position..



Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen: Well, the Danish Prime Minister and the Danish Foreign Minister were among the first foreign leaders to express their condemnation of the terror attack that happened in India. We condemn terrorism in any kind, any form, anywhere in the world, and this was indeed a truly brutal and horrific terror attack. Our political leaders, of course, sympathize with the Indian Government and people and their condolences for the lives that were lost, so Denmark, in that sense, reacted strongly against terrorism. And in essence, we fully stand with India in its fight against terrorism.

Sidhant Sibal: When it comes to the relationship, one thing that has stood out is your support when it comes to water management. How are you helping India in terms of water management, because your country has taken a global lead, and in your country, there are so many examples of how to judiciously use water



Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen: This is a challenge for both our countries. So although Denmark has good, strong experience for the past 30 years in efficient water management, we are, just like India, increasingly, facing problems of water scarcity, of drought, we will also face increasing problems of floods, and, you know, extreme precipitation, all a result of climate change. So in that sense, it makes perfect sense for Denmark and India to cooperate. And we do have some very, very strong cooperation with India on water. I think we are probably India's main partner when it comes to water, we're the only country partner. But we also cooperate in a number of other areas, whether it's wastewater treatment plants, whether it's water supply reducing leakage, or river rejuvenation. So Denmark is a partner to India in the whole water cycle. We not only cooperate with the central government in Delhi, but also in many of the states at local level.

Sidhant Sibal: Denmark is also a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. India has been engaging with you as well. But talking about your key priorities as a non permanent member of the UN SC at a time when the world is going through a lot of conflicts, a lot of issues, there's a reform question as well, which India has been pushing as well. So what are the key priorities for Denmark?



Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen: We have a number more specific priorities relating to the UN system, but I would like to maybe say a few more words about what you mentioned on reforming the multilateral system, because this is also a Danish priority, and I want to make sure you understand that Denmark is a full supporter of India's wish to also become a permanent member of a reformed Security Council. This has been a long standing Danish position. It's a position we still have. And we do find that with a current, let's say, turmoil we witness internationally, the shift we're seeing in international relations, there is a need to reform the multilateral system, to make it more efficient, to work better, to the benefit of everybody, and we hope that India will also play a key role in that process

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen: To make the multilateral system more efficient and manage some of the conflicts that we're currently seeing. Then we have some more specific priorities, on women and peacekeeping and so on, so forth. But, but I think the key point that we should all reflect on now is to ensure that the multilateral system keeps on working efficiently.