Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, White House fears

The White House fears that the Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress after the midterm elections, administration officials say. Recent polls suggest that Democrats are barely holding on to their position in some Senate races and the Senate elections that normally could go either way, are now leaning towards Republicans as high inflation persists.

The House of Representatives is decisively swinging for Republicans, polling analysts including FiveThirtyEight say. Biden and some allies and advisers had predicted in May that Democrats will make gains in both the House and Senate.

However, he acknowledged just last week that the midterm race in tight. "It’s been back and forth with them ahead, us ahead, them ahead," Biden said, adding the polls were "all over the place," and that he thought they would swing towards Democrats one more time before Nov. 8's elections.

If the Republicans are able to score a win in either house, they are expected to make Biden's remaining tenure tough. They will block legislation on family leave, abortion, policing and other Biden priorities. New laws to curb immigration and spending, using the debt ceiling as leverage are expected to be pushed forward.

They are also expected to launch investigations into Democratic spending. Hunter Biden's business dealings and private life are also likely to take centerstage. Some lawmakers say they hope to impeach Biden, his cabinet members or Vice President Kamala Harris.

One Biden adviser told Reuters, "The president and his advisers feel that we have a strong shot at keeping both chambers and are focused on doing all they can to capitalize on how much Republicans are playing into our hands, including by saying their top priority is to worsen inflation with a tax giveaway to the wealthy."

The White House is also reportedly preparing for any obstruction or probes that could be coming.

"The White House is clear-eyed for what Republican control could look like," said Eric Schultz, a Democratic strategist with close ties to the White House. "It's not a mystery where Republicans will go with this if given the gavel."

(With inputs from agencies)