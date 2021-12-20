Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test Covid positive despite booster shots

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus amid fears of increase in Omicron cases.

Warren reported that she was going through her regular Covid tests when she tested positive. “I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” the Democrat announced.

She tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and a little after receiving a booster shot against the deadly coronavirus.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

A couple of hours after Warren’s announcement, Senator Cory Booker, too, declared that he had also tested positive despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

"My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster – I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse," Booker said. " encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted."

These two new cases are one of the rarest cases where someone has tested positive for COVID-19 even after being fully vaccina ted and having received a booster shot.

Both the Senators have claimed that they have mild symptoms and are doing relatively well mainly because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. The two officials used this moment to urge locals to get vaccinated and boosted against the deadly coronavirus as soon as possible.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren tweeted.