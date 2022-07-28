Democrat Senator Joe Manchin takes a volta-face; supports Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

West Virginia Democrat senator Joe Manchin III has taken a volta-face on his earlier policy of not supporting US President Joe Biden's ambitious 'Build Back better' plan. With the Democrats having a razor-thin majority in the Senate, Manchin's support could help Biden pass the plan and implement it on the ground.

However, Manchin remarked that the new policy will not be called 'Build Back better' but 'Inflation Reduction Act of 2022'. Reportedly, it will also have significant cuts from its previous iteration.

“Build Back Better is dead, and instead we have the opportunity to make our country stronger by bringing Americans together,” said Manchin.

By hiking the corporate minimum tax on big companies to 15 per cent, the new tax policy, if implemented, is expected to generate $739 billion by the end of the decade. Moreover, $369 billion will be spent on climate and energy reforms while $64 billion will be used to beef up the Affordable Care Act.

What was Manchin's earlier stance?

As reported extensively by WION, the conservative Democrat had single-handedly crashed Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions from the US electricity grid, raise money for new eco-friendly technologies and tax the ultra-rich. Manchin had applied brakes on the new tax and healthcare reforms as well by stating that he will wait for the July inflation numbers to come up first.

Such was Biden's helplessness that he was mulling bringing a climate emergency plan. However, the President backtracked at the last minute and unveiled a $2.3 billion plan to fight climate change.

In his presidential nomination, Biden had enlisted a $2 trillion four-year plan to curb planet-warming emissions. However, over a year into his tenure, the plan is yet to hit the ground running.

The support of Manchin might just help the project have a liftoff date. It's not clear what prompted Manchin's sudden change of heart but the Democrats will not mind it one bit; especially when the conservative senator had repeatedly thrown a monkey wrench into Biden's plans for the better part of last year.

(With inputs from agencies)



