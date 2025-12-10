Democrat Eileen Higgins on Tuesday (Dec 9) defeated a Republican candidate backed by President Donald Trump in Miami and became the first member of her party in nearly three decades to be elected as mayor. Higgins, who is former Miami-Dade County commissioner led her Republican opponent, Emilio Gonzalez, by 18 percentage points, according to Reuters.

This is the second time when a Trump backed candidate has been defeated by a Democrat in mayoral elections. In November, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani defeated Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo in New York City mayoral elections. AFP reported that the turnout in the off-year election was low, with only about 20 percent of registered voters participating.

In a statement after the victory, Higgins said, “Together, we turned the page on years of chaos and corruption and opened the door to a new era for our city -- one defined by ethical, accountable leadership that delivers real results for the people.” With this victory, she also became the first woman ever elected to the office and the first non-Hispanic candidate since the 1990s to be elected mayor of Miami. She marks the latest Democratic victory in a sweep of election wins this year, following major state-level races in Virginia and New Jersey and the New York mayoralty.

