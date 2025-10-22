'...room for certain kinds of Indians': Zohran Mamdani reveals REAL reason why he is critical of Indian PM Modi

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani explained why he is critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his temple run on the ocassion of Diwali. Stating that he grew up in an India that celebrated pluralism, Mamdani, who earlier called the Indian PM a ‘war criminal’ said that Modi and the BJP “has room for certain kinds of Indians”. He made the remarks during his outreach to Hindu American voters on Diwali. Earlier, Mamdani had said that Muslims were eradicated from Gujarat during 2022 riots. The mayoral polls are due this November.

"So, I have been critical of Mr. Modi because of the vision that I grew up with was of an India that was pluralistic, an India where everyone belonged, no matter their religion. And my critique has been of Mr. Modi and the BJP political party for their vision of an India that only has room for certain kinds of Indians, and it's part of a belief that pluralism is something to be celebrated, something to be strived for," he said. ""And I also know that I'm running to be the mayor of New York City - eight and a half million people - many of whom may feel differently than me about Mr. Modi, and that's their right, and I will look to represent them all the same, because my responsibility to them as New Yorkers is to ensure that they are safe, to ensure they can afford this city," he added.