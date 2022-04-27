Delta becomes first major US airline to pay flight attendants for ‘boarding time’

In a major landmark decision, Delta Air Lines in the US has decided to pay flight attendants for ‘boarding time’.

It is the time when passengers enter the aircraft before take-off. The airline, which has become the first major US airline to do so, will pay half of the hourly rates of the flight attendants when customers board.

Earlier, flight attendants were only paid once the aircraft doors were closed. The payout will be made from June 2, CNBC said citing a company memo.

The time of boarding for "narrow-body flights" will also rise from 35 to 40 minutes, as "one of several steps we’re taking to add resiliency to our operation,” the Atlanta-based airline company said.

This comes as a recent effort for unionisation of flight attendants has gained popularity.

Till now, around 20,000 flight attendants of the Delta are not unionised, unlike other big air carriers in the US, the outlet said.

In 2019, a campaign of a union was started by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA). It is seeking to organise and hold a mass unionisation. This association is currently represented by the cabin crews of other major airlines like Spirit Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

In a statement on Monday, the AFA, said, "As we get closer to filing for our union vote, management is getting nervous. Today, let’s celebrate that our organising is pushing management to do more than they would have without being challenged. And let’s double down on our campaign, so we can secure a contract that locks in all of these benefits."

(With inputs from agencies)