More than half US adults, three out of four children have had Covid: Report    

A new report released on Tuesday (April 26) said that more than half of Americans showed signs of previous infection of Covid. The report also mentions that such signs were showed by three out of four children.

The report has been made by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To make this report, researchers examined blood samples from 200,000 Americans.

During the analysis, researchers found that signs of past infection surged dramatically between December and February. This was when the Omicron variant of the Covid was surging through the US.

Researchers found surge of antibodies corresponding to this period. This surge was not due to vaccine but was due to infection.

In December, 34 per cent of Americans of all ages showed signs of prior infection. The number rose to 58 per cent just two months after.

The CDC report shows that most striking increase in signs of previous infection was in children. When blood sample from children aged 17 and below were analysed, it was seen that percentage of children showing antibody rise was 45 per cent in December. By February, the same number had risen to 75 per cent.

The report found that older people showed less signs of prior infection. This has been ascribed to factors such as higher vaccination rates and greater tendency to take protective and preventive measures like use of mask.