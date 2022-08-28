Within few weeks after closing the offices, Dell winds its operations in Russia for good

After shutting its offices earlier in the month, US-based multinational technology company Dell Technologies on Saturday (August 27) announced that it had ceased its complete operations in Russia. With the termination, Dell has joined the list of more than 300 global companies to have exited the Russian market, ever since it invaded Ukraine.

Unlike other companies that acted on a whim and tried to wind operations rather too quickly and suffered losses, Dell did it in phases. It halted the sales of its products and services in February, before closing the offices in mid-August.

"Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service, or support products in Russia, Belarus, and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea," Dell spokesman Mike Siemienas was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Meanwhile, according to state-run news agency TASS which quoted Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak, the majority of the employees at Dell had been absorbed by Russian producers.

"We are monitoring the development of the situation. According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D centre specialists and support engineers in St. Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers." said Vasily Shpak

As reported extensively by WION, brands like McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Zara, H&M, and Netflix have all suspended operations in Russia. Spotify and Amazon have also hit a pause on their services in the country.

Meanwhile, Citi bank, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Intel, Snapchat and Twitter are few of the other banking and technological giants to turn their backs on Russia.

On the contrary, in Ukraine, after months of upheaval, the companies are starting to open up their shutters. Reportedly, global fast-food giant McDonald, earlier this month announced that it was gearing for a phased reopening of its outlets in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies)

