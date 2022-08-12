McDonald's to open in a phased manner in Ukraine for the first time since war began

Global fast-food giant McDonald’s on Thursday announced that it was gearing for a phased reopening of its outlets in the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Reportedly, ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February earlier this year, the American company had closed its shutters in the country. However, it has continued to pay its 10,000-odd workforce in the country for the last six months.

“We’ve spoken extensively to our employees who have expressed a strong desire to return to work and see our restaurants in Ukraine reopen. In recent months, the belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger.” Paul Pomroy, McDonald's senior vice-president said in a message to his staff.

There are 109 McDonald's outlets in Ukraine but the company did not specify which outlets in which region will be opening first. Reportedly, the company is initially looking to get in touch with its vendors and ensure that the supply chain constraints are sorted.

Once the supplies are back into the stores, the employees will be brought back amid safety measures as the war continues to linger.

"Over the next few months, we will begin working with suppliers to get product to restaurants, making the physical properties ready to serve customers, bringing restaurant teams and employees back on site, and implementing enhanced procedures and protocols to support the safety of our people and customers,” added Pomroy.

The return of McDonald's is expected to send a message to the international business community that even with a war transpiring, the businesses can still run. And Ukraine needs business to return as the war is quickly depleting its coffers. Economists are of the view that Ukraine's economy could shrink as much as 35 per cent by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, as reported by WION, McDonald's severed its three-decade ties in Russia, dating back to the end of the cold war, in May this year by selling its 850 restaurants to a franchise owner.

While the fast food giant opens up in Ukraine, it has no plans to return to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

