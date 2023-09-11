‘Degrading and ridiculous’ | US Marines picked human faeces before leaving Kabul

In a shocking revelation, a book recalled the horrific experience of US Marines when they were asked to collect human faeces and other disgusting garbage which had littered the airport and leave it clean for the Taliban before exiting Kabul in August 2021.



The humiliating experience was for the first time recounted in a new book, “Kabul: The Untold Story of Biden’s Fiasco and the American Warriors Who Fought to the End.”



On August 28, 2021, the passenger terminal of the Kabul airport was filthy after the United States botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. For a week, more than 120,000 Afghans had camped at the terminal, “defecating and leaving trash, bags, clothes, and other unspeakable things.”

Order accompanied by threat

At every level, Marines were left infuriated after the officials were “forced to scoop up human poop.” The order to clean “came with a threat that we would not leave at all if it was not completed,” stated one junior Marine, while interacting with authors Jerry Dunleavy and James Hasson.



“It was degrading and ridiculous. We took a lot of casualties and put a lot of effort into that mission and to close it out that way was wrong. Morale was really down at that point, and it was an extremely pointless effort,” he added.



“It was the final indignity for our military heroes, who put themselves in harm’s way to satisfy a callous commander-in-chief who kept changing his mind to suit the political winds,” the junior stated.

US' hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan

The withdrawal of the United States was completed on 30 August 2021 as the Taliban took over the war-ravaged country after waging a 20-year insurgency against US-led forces which had invaded Afghanistan in October 2001, in the wake of September 11 attacks in New York.



After the withdrawal, the US Central Command head said that there was "a lot of heartbreak" during the departure. The US and its NATO allies were forced to exit Afghanistan hastily as they failed to anticipate that the Taliban would take over so quickly.



The military withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan was completed after a huge and chaotic airlift which took the lives of 13 US service members, leaving behind hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghans still seeking an escape from Taliban rule.

