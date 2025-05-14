Published: May 14, 2025, 15:28 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 15:28 IST

Story highlights World: The project, revealed by Clouds Architecture Office, proposes a structure that would float high above cities like Dubai, supported by a space-based anchor

Show Full Article

Picture a skyscraper that doesn't rise up from the ground—but is hanging in the sky. That's the bold concept behind Analemma Tower, a space-age structure that would be suspended from an asteroid orbiting the Earth.

The concept, unveiled by Clouds Architecture Office, visualises a building that would hang well above cities such as Dubai , held aloft by a space-based anchor.

Rather than standing on land, Analemma would be suspended from a gargantuan cable attached to an asteroid in geosynchronous orbit. This orbiting anchor would enable the tower to gradually mark out a figure-eight course above the Earth's surface daily, called an analemma—a trajectory created by the planet's tilt and orbital eccentricity.

Different functions would be accommodated by the tower's vertical structure at different levels: Residential areas would be situated higher up, with panoramic views, commercial districts and office spaces would be situated mid-tower and transportation hubs and shopping areas would be at the lower levels, accessible to Earth

Due to the extreme height, Analemma Tower would need advanced technology to control gravity, pressure, and atmospheric pressure at different heights. Solar panels would provide energy, and water would be harvested from clouds or brought from Earth.

While it sounds like science fiction, the project reflects increasing interest in marrying space technology with urban planning. While the engineering problem is enormous—and launching the venture would take staggering resources—the concept marks the ambitious vision some architects have for tomorrow's cities.

For now, Analemma Tower is still a proposal. But in an age when skyscrapers are hurtling toward the sky, this one could literally hang in mid-air among them.