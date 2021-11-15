'Debris generating event': Reports say Russia may have carried out anti-satellite weapons test

The US military said it had detected "debris-generating" event in space indicating an anti-satellite weapon's test (ASAT) had taken place.

Reuters quoting an official said Russia may have carried out an anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons test over the weekend.

The US Space Command said: "We are actively working to characterise the debris field and will continue to ensure all space-faring nations have the information necessary to manoeuvre satellites if impacted."

The Space Command said it was working with NASA and the State Department to investigate the report.

According to a CNN report, Russia's space agency, Roscomos reported the crew aboard International Space Station(ISS) wore spacesuits and had to get into the spacecraft in case it was hit with debris, however, it added that it was unclear if the debris was generated by Russia's reported ASAT test.

However, Roscomos in a tweet said it was in the "green zone" and that the space station crew routinely perform operations according to the flight programme.

Russia hasn't confirmed the test. Russia had carried out an anti-satellite test last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)