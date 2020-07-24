Russia tests anti-satellite weapon as space war takes new turn

Russia tested an anti-satellite weapon in space on July 15. The weapon launch sent warning beeps through space control desks in the US and the UK.

One of its satellites fired a missile-like projectile which is capable of striking an enemy satellite. It is the first time such a test has been conducted by any country.

For America, it is a reminder of the space race during the Cold War. The US says that Russia's actions are consistent with its doctrine to attack US space assets.

In November, Russia had launched a satellite that carried another satellite in its womb. The satellite formed in the space but did not pose a threat at that time. However, six months later, both these satellites came incredibly close to an American military satellite known as KH-11 — one of America's most powerful spies in space.

It was considered to be a border incursion in space to which America complained, and later Russia pulled away. The US now claims it is the same satellite that has test-fired.

America's suspicions date back to 2018 when Russian satellites first began to display mysterious behaviour. In the same year, France claimed that a Russian satellite had cosied up to a French satellite. France said that Russia is playing dangerous games in space.

Now, the United Kingdom has woken up to the danger and has slammed Russia for test-firing a weapon in space. It comes days after an internal report declared that the UK is badly underestimating the Russian threat.

Russia is among the only four countries in the world that have demonstrated anti-satellite capability — the others are America, India and China.

The US President Donald Trump has even created a separate space command to counter Russia and China. The US has released a document that shows how the space war may evolve.

Satellites armed with laser, radio frequency jammers, chemical sprays and even robot arms to rip apart satellites. Despite all these concerns, there is no treaty banning or limiting such weapons. However, there are agreements. The US, Russia, UK and China are among the 100 signatories to the outer space treaty.