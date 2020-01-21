Death toll in the new SARS-like coronavirus in China rises to six

The death toll in the new China virus that is transmissible between humans rose to six, the mayor of Wuhan said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV on Tuesday.

According to Zhou Xianwang, the central Chinese city - believed to be the epicentre of the epidemic -- has seen a total of 258 cases, including 227 patients who are still receiving medical treatment.

China's national health commission said at least 900 people were in hospital after being infected by the virus.

The virus which belongs to to the same family of coronaviruses as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) has led several countries to issue health advisories with airport authorities carrying out stringent screening of travellers docking from China, especially Wuhan.

Fears of the virus spreading rapidly have increased with the Chinese New Year approaching on January 25 when people from the mainland travel worldwide to celebrate with the country in a celebratory mood. On Monday, South Korea had confirmed s first case, a 35-year-old Chinese national who had travelled from Wuhan.



Two cases were also reported in Thailand and one in Japan as the footprint of the disease began to take a global face. Health authorities in Philippines said they were probing a potential case of the SARS-like virus after a child was suspected of carrying the virus, however, it hasn't been confirmed yet.

China's National Health Commission had confirmed on Monday that the virus

The rapid spread of the virus hit the Asian stock market on Tuesday with experts fearful of the new virus taking the shape of the 2002-2003 SARS which killed several hundred people in China. Airlines stock were the worst hit with Cathay Pacific and Air China stocks plunging on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.8 per cent amid the spread of the new virus. However, pharmaceutical and mask makers shares rose in China as the country grapples with the new virus.