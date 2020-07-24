Death of so many animals is upsetting: Prince William and Kate Middleton write to Kaziranga National Park Director

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, have written to the Director of Assam's Kaziranga National Park to express condolences for the immense loss caused by the Assam floods this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote to the park's Director P Sivakumar expressing how heartbroken they were about the destruction caused by the floods. Remembering their own experience from their visit Prince William said, "We have the happiest memories of our visit to Kaziranga in April 2016 and are shocked by what has happened."

The letter was made available to the press by park authorities on Friday.

The deaths of so many animals, including the one- horned rhino, is deeply upsetting, he said.

"We know from our visit how dedicated all the staff in Kaziranga are in caring for the park's wildlife, and can only begin to imagine what a difficult time this must be," he said.

The park has been badly hit by the monsoon floods, with almost 92 per cent of the area being submerged under the water. Almost 123 animals, including 12 unique one-horned rhinos, lost their lives in these floods.

"Catherine and I greatly admire all the work that you and the rangers at Kaziranga are doing to risk your own safety, rescue animals and contain the damage," the Prince wrote.

"We offer our deepest condolences to all those affected," the Duke added.

The park director said that they are deeply moved by the letter, which is full of compassion and concern for the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

"In difficult times like this, a message from the Duke is surely a morale booster for all," he said.