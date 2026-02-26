Deadly shootout off Cuban coast: Cuba coast guard kills 4, injures 6 aboard US boat. How will Washington respond?

Cuba's coast guard on Wednesday (Feb 25) said that it had killed four people and wounded six others on a US-registered speedboat after an exchange of gunfire near Cuban territorial waters. According to authorities, the vessel was trying to "illegally" enter Cuban waters. The incident has triggered renewed tension between the two countries, with Washington saying that it was seeking its own facts and would "respond accordingly"

What happened?

According to Cuba’s interior ministry, the vessel, registered in Florida as FL7726SH, was detected about one nautical mile from Cayo Falcones. Authorities described it as an "illegal" entry into Cuban waters. As a patrol boat approached, officials said "shots were fired from the illegal speedboat," injuring the Cuban commander. Cuban forces returned fire.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"As a result of the clash, at the time of this report, on the foreign side, four aggressors were killed, and six others were wounded," the ministry said, adding that the injured were taken for medical treatment. Havana did not disclose the nationalities of those aboard or explain why the boat was heading toward the island.

How will the US respond to this?

In Washington, officials, for now, have signalled caution. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking during a visit to St Kitts and Nevis for a Caribbean summit, said the United States would conduct its own review before drawing conclusions.

"We're not going to base our conclusions on what they've (Cuba) told us," Rubio said, adding that the US would "respond accordingly" once more facts are known. Florida's attorney general has ordered a state-level investigation into the killings.

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said the White House was "monitoring" the situation but acknowledged that details remain limited. "Hopefully it's not as bad as we fear it could be," he said while confirming he has been briefed by Rubio. "We don't know a whole lot of details," added the US Vice President.

Broader context

According to AFP, incidents involving small boats near Cuban waters are not uncommon. The Cuban government often reports incursions by speedboats from the US into its territorial waters. These attempts are often linked to people smuggling or drug trafficking, and sometimes escalate into armed confrontations. In recent years, worsening shortages of food, medicine and electricity have pushed many Cubans to attempt the crossing to Florida, just 100 miles away.