Deadly shootout off Cuban coast: Cuba coast guard kills 4, injures 6 aboard US boat. How will Washington respond?

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 06:53 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 06:53 IST
Deadly shootout off Cuban coast: Cuba coast guard kills 4, injures 6 aboard US boat. How will Washington respond?

Cuban coast guard ships docked at the port of Havana on February 25, 2026. Cuba's coast guard said on February 25, 2026, it shot dead four people and wounded six others traveling in a US-registered speedboat during an exchange of fire near Cuba's shores that came amid heightened tensions with Washington. Photograph: (AFP)

Four people were killed and six were wounded after Cuba’s coast guard fired on a US-registered speedboat near Cayo Falcones that reportedly entered Cuban waters and allegedly opened fire on Cuban forces.

Cuba's coast guard on Wednesday (Feb 25) said that it had killed four people and wounded six others on a US-registered speedboat after an exchange of gunfire near Cuban territorial waters. According to authorities, the vessel was trying to "illegally" enter Cuban waters. The incident has triggered renewed tension between the two countries, with Washington saying that it was seeking its own facts and would "respond accordingly"

What happened?

According to Cuba’s interior ministry, the vessel, registered in Florida as FL7726SH, was detected about one nautical mile from Cayo Falcones. Authorities described it as an "illegal" entry into Cuban waters. As a patrol boat approached, officials said "shots were fired from the illegal speedboat," injuring the Cuban commander. Cuban forces returned fire.

"As a result of the clash, at the time of this report, on the foreign side, four aggressors were killed, and six others were wounded," the ministry said, adding that the injured were taken for medical treatment. Havana did not disclose the nationalities of those aboard or explain why the boat was heading toward the island.

How will the US respond to this?

In Washington, officials, for now, have signalled caution. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking during a visit to St Kitts and Nevis for a Caribbean summit, said the United States would conduct its own review before drawing conclusions.

"We're not going to base our conclusions on what they've (Cuba) told us," Rubio said, adding that the US would "respond accordingly" once more facts are known. Florida's attorney general has ordered a state-level investigation into the killings.

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said the White House was "monitoring" the situation but acknowledged that details remain limited. "Hopefully it's not as bad as we fear it could be," he said while confirming he has been briefed by Rubio. "We don't know a whole lot of details," added the US Vice President.

Broader context

According to AFP, incidents involving small boats near Cuban waters are not uncommon. The Cuban government often reports incursions by speedboats from the US into its territorial waters. These attempts are often linked to people smuggling or drug trafficking, and sometimes escalate into armed confrontations. In recent years, worsening shortages of food, medicine and electricity have pushed many Cubans to attempt the crossing to Florida, just 100 miles away.

The clash comes at a delicate moment. Washington recently eased parts of a virtual oil siege on Cuba following the US-backed ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Before Maduro's ouster, Cuba had relied heavily on Venezuelan fuel imports for about half its fuel needs.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From decoding the impact...Read More

