Deadly avalanches in Norway kill four including tourists, house sweeps into sea

Deadly avalanches in Norway resulted in the killing of four people, including tourists, whereas a house and a barn were swept into the sea, as per reports quoting police authorities. A series of avalanches hit Norway's far northern parts.

According to police, a group of tourists were caught in an avalanche in the Kvalvikdalen valley in Norway's far north Lyngen municipality on Friday afternoon. Lyngen Mayor Dan-Havard Johnsen apprised the media that the tourists were from Italy however their nationality is not yet known.

Out of four, two people died in an avalanche on the island of Reinoya. In another avalanche in Lyngen, one person died and two others were injured. One is reportedly in critical condition, the spokesman said. One avalanche also hit in Tromso, where one person from a group of five foreign tourists died.

Norway experiences avalanches every year, particularly during the winter months when there is significant snowfall. Avalanches occur when snow builds up on a terrain until the weight of the snow becomes too great and the snowpack slides downhill, sometimes with great force potentially hurting, or killing people in the area.

Norwegian authorities take measures to prevent and mitigate the impact of avalanches and people are often trained in avalanche safety. Despite these measures, avalanches can still be unpredictable and dangerous.

Police spokesman Morten Pettersen said, "There were five people of foreign origin that were on an outing in the area. We can confirm that one person is deceased."

"The person was part of a larger foreign travelling party. Another member of the travelling party who was at the scene located the person and alerted the emergency services," a police statement said. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store termed the deaths "a tragic start to Easter".

