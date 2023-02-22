Deadlier mpox virus found in people with advanced HIV: Lancet Study

A severe form of mpox virus - formerly known as monkeypox - has been found in immunosuppressed people living with HIV in advanced stage, a new study has underlined. The study - published in The Lancet journal - underlined that the virus was fatal in 15 per cent of those who were affected. "Emerging data suggest worse clinical outcomes and higher mortality in people with more advanced HIV," the report underlines. Professor Chloe Orkin, at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health NHS trust, and colleagues carried out the study following reports of particularly severe mpox infections. A total of 382 cases were examined as a part of the study.

Defining symptoms of severe mpox

On Twitter, the scientist explained defining symptoms. "Skin rash was prolonged. The hallmark feature of this severe disseminated form of MPOX was large coalescing and necrotising lesions which occurred in 93 per cent of those who died. Sepsis occurred in 89 per cent of those who died and respiratory symptoms in 85 per cent," Orkin tweeted.

An immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome to mpox, researchers pointed out, was suspected in 21 (25 per cent) of 85 people initiated, of whom 12 (57 per cent) of 21 died. Of the total 382 cases, 367 were men.

The multicountry mpox outbreak

The multicountry mpox outbreak triggered massive concerns last year as experts feared another pandemic. More than 85,000 cases have been so far reported, as of February 15, linked to the virus which was at one time largely confined to Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the total cases, 84,590 patients were registered in locations that have not historically reported mpox.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) changed the name of the virus from monkeypox to mpox over concerns of stigma associated with the name. "When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatising language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO. In several meetings, public and private, a number of individuals and countries raised concerns and asked WHO to propose a way forward to change the name," the global health body noted.

