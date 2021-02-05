Days of US 'rolling over' gone: Biden warns China, Russia in first diplomatic speech

US President Joe Biden on Thursday confronted China and Russia over authoritarianism and human rights abuses among other issues as he voiced out his foreign policy approach.

"American leadership must meet this new moment of advancing authoritarianism, including the growing ambitions of China to rival the United States and the determination of Russia to damage and disrupt our democracy. We must meet the new moment ... accelerating global challenges from the pandemic to the climate crisis to nuclear proliferation," the US president said.

After four years that saw comparatively a softer approach by Washington towards Kremlin, Biden also said days of US to Russia "rolling over" are gone.

"I made it clear to President Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions, interfering with our elections, cyberattacks, poisoning its citizens, are over," Biden said.

China whose aggressive actions are ringing an alarm and has emerged as one of biggest challenges across the world was also mentioned by Biden in his speech where he said that the Asian giant will be "confronted".

"We'll confront China's economic abuses, counter its aggressive, coercive action to push back on China's attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. But we're ready to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest to do so," the US president said.