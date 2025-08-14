Day before Trump-Putin meet, Zelensky meets, hugs UK PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, a day before Donald Trump is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska. In a strong show of support for the Ukrainian leader, Starmer greeted him with a warm hug and handshake.

Zelensky demanded on Thursday that if Putin doesn't agree to a ceasefire during his meeting with Donald Trump, the US should impose additional sanctions on Russia.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet at an air base in Alaska on Friday. Itwill be the first time that the Russian leader will be on Western soil since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelensky has not been invited to the meeting. However, Trump said on Wednesday that he could be invited during a second meeting with Putin.

Zelensky said after he met with the UK PM that they discussed security guarantees for Ukraine if the US succeeds in pressing Russia to "stop the killings and engage in genuine, substantive diplomacy.”

He said they also discussed "mechanisms for weapons supplies".

They also discussed drone production.

"Drones play a decisive role on the frontline, and Ukraine’s capabilities to produce them are exceptional. Therefore, investment in such production can truly influence the situation at the strategic level. We are working with the UK and all our partners on this," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

After the call on Wednesday, Trump talked about the second meeting if everything goes well.

"There may be no second meeting because, if I feel that it's not appropriate to have it because I didn't get the answers that we have to have, then we are not going to have a second meeting," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.