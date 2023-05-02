Davis stabbing suspects still at large as third incident occurs within last four days 

Davis, the most populous city in Yolo County, California has been rocked by three separate incidents of stabbing since Thursday. The police are yet to investigate whether all the incidents are related to one suspect seen running in the Downtown area. Meanwhile, police officials in Davis have advised locals to shelter in place while the hunt for the suspect goes on. Davis stabbing: Third incident in last four days Since Thursday, two men have been fatally stabbed in the city. The victim of the third incident was also attacked brutally in a similar fashion but she survived the stabbing. The police have identified the victim as an unhoused woman who lives in an encampment near Second and L streets.

In a statement released later on the day, police said it was yet to locate the suspect. “Despite conducting an exhaustive search of the area surrounding the park for the suspect with the support of other Yolo County law enforcement agencies using canines and drones, the suspect has not yet been located,” police said. UC Davis stabbing suspect Davis police were responding to the third stabbing incident on Tuesday and searching for the suspect. “Officers have responded to reports of a stabbing and are looking for the suspect described as an unknown race male wearing all dark clothing, possibly a blue shirt, jeans carrying a black backpack and black Adidas with stripes,” a police statement read.

Meanwhile, for the first two stabbing cases, police said they were looking for a man aged between 19 and 23. Police described the suspect as a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic,” who had “long curly loose hair.” One person arrested by police CBS News reported that one person was arrested regarding the stabbing incidents, who closely matched the description of the suspect. However, police failed to find any link between the person and any of the stabbing incidents.