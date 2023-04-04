Darya Trepova charged with terrorism, to be held in custody for two months

Russian investigators have charged Darya Trepova, the woman detained in connection with Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky's assassination, with terrorism. Tatarsky died after a bomb blast at a Saint Petersburg cafe on Sunday. Dozens of others were injured in the attack. Darya Trepova will be held in custody for at least two months, a Moscow court later ordered. Video footage showed her looking grim in the courtroom.

The 26-year-old woman was detained following the explosion that killed the high-profile blogger and a vocal supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

Russia's Investigative Committee says that Trepova acted on orders from "figures based in Ukraine" and committed a "terror attack by an organised group."

A statement said that Trepova gave a statuette rigged with explosives to Tatarsky at a cafe where he was taking questions from the public. The bomb went off soon after, killing Tatarsky and injuring several others.

Earlier on Monday, the Investigative Committee and the National Anti-terrorism Committee claimed that supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were also involved in the attack.

Experts feel that the incident will be used as a reason to justify a further crackdown on critics of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday, in a Telegram post, accused the country's embattled opposition of "waging a war" against ordinary Russians and "executing their compatriots."

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's security council, said "terrorists" should be "exterminated like rabid dogs".

Meanwhile, Ukraine has blamed Russian regime opponents for the blast.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group, in a video said he reached Saint Petersburg to "honour" the memory of Tatarsky.

"Vladlen Tatarsky tried to consolidate society to fight the external enemy," said Prigozhin at the cafe's bombed-out premises, referring to Ukraine and NATO.

(With inputs from agencies)

