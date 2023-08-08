Daniel Sancho, 29, son of famous Spanish actor charged with murder | Details inside

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, son of famous Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre has been charged with murder and dismembering a man in Thailand. The 29-year-old man was on vacation where he was found guilty of murdering Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.

The search for the victim began after Daniel reported that Arrieta is missing. Later, the police officials found the body parts of the 44-year-old Colombian surgeon at a landfill on the southern island of Koh Phangan. The body remains were first found by a trash collector in a plastic bag.

Also read | 6 Miss Indonesia Universe contestants lodge sexual harassment complaint against organisers

Here's all you need to know about Daniel and the murder case:

Son of famous Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo, Daniel had a privileged upbringing and established himself on Instagram as a prominent figure. He is a chef by profession.

His life took a dark turn after he admitted that he killed Arrieta. Confessing his crime, he told that Arrieta came to his hotel room and insisted on having intercourse to which Daniel refused and pushed him, leading the surgeon to fall and hit his head on the bathtub, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

He added that he then cut Arreita's body into 14 pieces and dumped the remains in several parts of the island. He took the police to all seven places.

During the investigation, two women who run a kayak rental store close said that they let the chef hire a boat for $1,000. The following day, a black plastic bag was found containing a black T-shirt, pair of shorts and a pair of boxer shorts and two human legs.

The search for the remaining parts of Arrieta continues.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE