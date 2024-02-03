Damascus says number of dead, wounded in US strikes in Syria

The Syrian government said on Saturday (Feb 3) that a number of people died and also got injured following US strikes in the country. According to a report by the news agency AFP, the government said that the US occupation of Syrian territory could not continue.

On Friday, the US launched air strikes against Iranian forces and allied militias in Iraq and Syria with President Joe Biden vowing more to come in retaliation for a deadly drone attack on an American base in Jordan.

The strikes targetted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and "affiliated militia groups," with American forces -- including long-range bombers flown from the United States -- hitting "more than 85 targets," the US Central Command said in a statement.