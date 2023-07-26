Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in St. Petersburg; to lead South Africa’s participation in 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia, to lead South Africa’s participation in the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit, which takes place on July 27- July 28.

The Summit, which aims to foster mutually beneficial cooperation and partnerships between Russia and the African continent, first convened in October 2019 with a commitment to continue meeting every three years.

"This 2nd Summit is expected to consider four declarations and a three-year Action Plan, which will be presented for consideration," a statement from the Presidency read.

These submissions will focus on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African states in politics, security, trade, science, IT, humanitarian support, education, culture, sports, youth and the environment, it added.

"The declarations also seek to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and in information security," it said.

The summit will also offer an opportunity to African Heads of State who are part of the African Leaders Peace Mission to continue talks with President Putin on the confidence-building measures that will create conducive conditions for a path to peace between Russia and Ukraine, the Presidency said.

South Africa will use the summit backdrop to further engage Russia at a bilateral level to finalise the contents and substance of the upcoming BRICS summit, it added.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by Dr Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, and Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency.

