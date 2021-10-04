Cyclone Shaheen: Death toll reaches 13 as storm moves further inland into Oman

As Cyclone Shaheen moved further inland into Oman and weakened, the death toll has risen to 13 on Monday.

The storm has wreaked havoc in Oman and other surrounding areas. Some fishermen from Iran are still missing.

On Sunday as the storm made landfall, a child drowned in Oman. The body of a man, who disappeared when floodwaters swept him away from his vehicle, has also been recovered by the authorities of the nation. Two foreigners from Asia have also died in a landslide in the country.

Seven additional deaths from the storm, were announced by the country's National Committee for Emergency Management on Monday afternoon.

Rescuers have found the bodies of two of five fishermen, who went missing off Pasabandar in Iran, the state-run IRNA news agency said.

Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad had earlier said on Sunday that he feared as many as six fishermen had been killed due to this cyclone.

The images of flooded roadways and valleys were telecasted by the Omani state television as the storm churned deeper into the sultanate.

The United Arab Emirates have already issued warnings to residents that the storm was coming.

