Cyclone Freddy: Mauritius cancels flights, Madagascar braces for heavy rains, floods

Both Mauritius and Madagascar are taking cautionary measures as an approaching Cyclone Freddy is expected to bring heavy rains, floods and landslides to the island nations. While Mauritius has cancelled flights and has shut down its stock exchange, the emergency response teams in four vulnerable regions in Madagascar are in alert mode.

Mauritius weather service has flagged that the winds are reaching up to 120 kilometres per hour and are posing a direct threat to the nation. It warned that storm surge as Cyclone Freddy approaches is likely to cause "coastal inundation in risk areas" and strictly advised everyone "not to go to sea."

Meanwhile, Madagascar authorities said that they are expecting Cyclone Freddy's landfall by late Tuesday. The last Cyclone that hit Madagascar was Cheneso, killing at least 33 people in the month of January. As per reports, Cyclone Freddy is expected to cause more destruction and damage in comparison to Cyclone Cheneso.

“Torrential rains... very high to enormous seas... and a significant risk of coastal flooding are particularly to be feared in the localities around the point of impact,” Madagascar’s weather service said.

In the south of Indonesia, Freddy developed into a category 1 cyclone on 6 February. It has since then travelled about 4,000 miles across the Indian Ocean over the past 14 days. Cyclone Freddy was upgraded to a Very Intense Tropical Cyclone on 19 February. Currently, as per reports, Cyclone Freddy is about 1,000 miles off the east coast of Madagascar.

Madagascar government is ramping up measures by sending key supplies such as tents, chainsaws and ropes to four districts which are most likely to be affected by the storm, as per officials quoted by Reuters. Apart from Cyclone Freddy, the two other storms that crossed the Indian Ocean were Eline and Hudah in 2000.

