Cyber hack 'under control', says Trump; plays down Russia's reported role

As US officials investigate the hacking of various government departments, President Donald Trump said: "everything is well under control".

Watch:

The cyber hack is far greater in the fake news media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed," the US President asserted.

The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020 ×

"Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!)," he said.

....discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA. @DNI_Ratcliffe @SecPompeo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020 ×

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had earlier asserted that "Russians engaged in this activity" stating that it was "pretty clear".

Hackers had reportedly installed malware on the software used by the US Treasury and Commerce Departments allowing them to view internal email traffic. The Department of Energy had confirmed that it was hit but it quickly moved to disconnect the affected systems from its network.

In Pics: How hackers attacked software used by US government departments

Meanwhile, NATO said it was checking its system although it had found "no evidence of compromise" in any of its network. NATO has been using SolarWinds software, it confirmed.

The European Commission said it was also investigating the hacking incident but had found no evidence of any computer intrusion.

Microsoft president Brad Smith had said that outside the US, networks in seven other countries were affected namely Belgium, Britain, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.