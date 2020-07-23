Cutting screen time lowers risk of death, finds study

Watching the television for less than two hours a day could prevent or delay poor health, according to a new study.

Health risks associated with screen time, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, were at their lowest when daily TV time was two hours or less, the study from the University of Glasgow found.

It was not just the traditional television screen that was included in the study, watching videos on a mobile phone counted too.

If all participants limited television time to two hours a day, potentially 5.62% of all deaths and 7.97% of deaths due to cardiovascular disease could have been prevented or delayed.

Researchers said that the latest research backed the current evidence that watching too much TV -- and living a sedentary lifestyle more generally -- could lead to poor heath.

They also added that unhealthy snacking and lower socioeconomic status are linked to both TV time and poor health.

Researchers also looked at the potential benefits of substituting television time with healthier activities such as walking.