Current Covid wave from China must be taken 'very very' seriously: Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday (January 4) that the current Covid wave from China must be taken "very very" seriously. Addressing a press conference, Baerbock said “Looking at Covid and China, these too are issues we briefly discussed yesterday. We have very similar views. Our goal is a common European solution. We must take the current Covid wave from China very, very seriously," news agency Reuters reported.

Baerbock said since China releases hardly any details, not just European cooperation is crucial but also cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) for full transparency on what the situation in China is like right now.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Germany has recorded more than 37.4 million Covid cases and 161,714 deaths, according to WHO data.

ALSO READ | Qatar joins the list of countries requiring Covid negative test from travellers from China

Currently, the German government has not imposed any restrictions on travellers arriving from China despite other European Countries such as France, Italy and the United Kingdom (UK) doing so.

In France, travellers from China have to provide a negative PCR or antigen test undertaken less than 48 hours before departure. In Italy, the government has ordered Covid antigen swabs and virus sequencing for such travellers.

ALSO WATCH | European Union countries enforce traveller Covid curbs amid deteriorating situation

On the other hand, from January 5, all travellers to the UK from China must submit a negative test before boarding. The government also said it will test a sample of arrivals to monitor new variants.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has condemned ''discriminatory practices'' as more and more countries are imposing restrictions on Chinese travellers.

“(Such measures) should not be used as an opportunity to engage in political manipulation, discriminatory practices or affect normal exchanges and cooperation between people,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a press conference on Wednesday and pointed out that virus-related curbs should be scientific and appropriate, Reuters also reported.

(With agency inputs)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE