England's new white-ball skipper Harry Brook says that he hasn't been officially informed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) of his two-year ban. Brook was banned for pulling out of the tournament second consecutive year after being picked up in the auction. He was expected to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025.

Advertisment

"They haven't told me," he said in an interview as reported by the UK-based news outlet Mirror. "But if I do get banned, fair play. That's the rules they put in place, but I'm completely committed to playing cricket for England," he added.

Brook said that he's fine with losing the money - $740,000 of it - to prioritise and play for the country.

Also Watch: Cricket's popularity across Europe SHOCKS football hero during quiz show

Advertisment

"So to lose a little bit of money here and there, I'd take that any day to play for England. I won't be playing any franchise cricket in the near future and I'll be prioritising England and whatever games we have with them," he added.

Brook took over from Jos Buttler as England skipper after the latter quit the captaincy following a disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign - England's third consecutive disappointing ICC trophy after 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.

A regular across formats, Brook is currently ranked the world’s second-best Test batter, just behind Joe Root. His triple century (317) against Pakistan in Multan last year earned him global recognition.

Advertisment

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain,” Brook said on being appointed as captain. “Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me.”

While Ben Stokes was briefly considered, his injury and past ODI retirement cleared the path for Brook.