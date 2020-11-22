COVID-infected letters a new threat to world leaders: Interpol

The year 2020 has been a tough year for almost everyone in different ways. While the world is fighting against the novel coronavirus, many are also fighting against their political leaders, putting the leaders at risk, in some cases.

It is not the first time that people have stood up against the world leaders and, if the International Police (Interpol) is to be believed, some people can now combine the biggest pandemic with their hatred towards leaders to gain their revenge.

Recently, Interpol released guidelines in which it states that people can send COVID-19 virus-infected letters to political leaders and put them at risk.

The guidelines were issued keeping in mind various individual and local cases of people spitting and coughing deliberately in the faces of several police officials health officials and essential workers to prove their disagreement or to intimidate them.

As per Interpol, India and nearly 190 more members of the forum face the danger of receiving such letters from domestic opposers as well as international.

Interpol also urged forces to be careful as deliberate coughing and spitting on surfaces near the authorities and world leaders has also seen a massive increase in the past few months.

The guidelines also urged caution against these letters being sent to specific minority groups. However, no such case in the history was pointed out.