Covid booster shots help increase immunity: Experts

While a few months ago experts have been warning nations to delay booster shots, some have now changed their tune and have revealed that booster shots may be the key to strengthening the immune system.

A scientific study published in the Lancet journal reveals that people who received a booster shot within two or three months of their second dose developed higher immunity against the deadly coronavirus.

The group of UK researchers believe that people who received Pfizer booster shots after their two shots saw an increase of antibody level by nearly right times. Interestingly, people who got a Moderna booster shot saw an increase of 32 fold and 11 fold in the Pfizer group.

"These are remarkably effective immunological boosters, way above what is needed to prevent hospitalisation and death,'' said Prof Saul Faust, the trial lead and director of the NIHR clinical research facility at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, was quoted by the Guardian.

Not many people had faced major side effects from these booster shots. Many reported side effects such as fatigue, headache, arm pain but nothing more serious.

Scientists also revealed that these booster shots have proved t be equally effective against Delta and Beta variants. This has raised hopes that it may also be true in case of the new Omicron variant.

“Our hope as scientists is that protection against hospitalisation and death will remain intact,” Faust said about the Omicron variant.