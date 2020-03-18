COVID-19: Why people should avoid this viral 'self-check test'?

A recent "self-check test" to assess whether someone has been infected by the deadly coronavirus went viral on social media.

Medical experts say that it is completely inaccurate.

The test claimed that people could find out whether they have coronavirus simply by holding their breath for more than 10 seconds. If they can hold their breath without coughing, the test claims they don't have the virus.

It is written on what appears to be the iPhone notes app in a three-part post.

The post, which began circulating Twitter, Facebook, and emails last week, was falsely credited to a member of the "Stanford Hospital board."

However, Stanford Health Care spokeswoman Lisa Kim denied the affiliation of the "dangerous" with Stanford Medicine and "contains inaccurate information."

Misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford.

More than 1,97,000 people have been infected by the virus. Whereas, more than 7,900 people have died from it worldwide.

Here are some myth busters by the World Health Organisation about the coronavirus:

# It can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

# Cold weather and snow cannot kill it.

# Hot bath will not help you fight the virus..

# It cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.

# Hand dryers cannot kill the virus.

# UV disinfection lamps cannot sterilize our skin.

# Use of thermal scanners not very effective.

# Spraying alcohol or chlorine cannot kill the virus.

# International packages are absolutely safe.

# Rinsing nose with saline regularly cannot eliminate infection.

# Consuming garlic doesn't help.

# Sesame oil cannot block the path of COVID-19.

# COVID-19 can be transmitted to people regardless of their age.

# No cure to it presently.

# Antibiotics are ineffective