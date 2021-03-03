Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for Hajj this year, says Saudi Arabia

The health ministry of Saudi Arabia has said on Tuesday that the country will only allow people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to attend the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said "compulsory vaccination" would be required for all pilgrims planning to attend the five-day event in July.

Rabiah did not confirm the number of pilgrims that the Kingdom will receive this year, and whether the number will be limited internally, such as 2020, or will it witness wider participation.

“You must prepare early to secure the manpower required to operate the health facilities in Makkah, the holy sites and Madinah and the entry points for pilgrims for the 2021 Hajj season,” he said in an official circular.

“A vaccination committee must be formed for the Hajj and Umrah season, on which they have adopted the compulsory reception of the COVID-19 vaccine for participating healthcare workers,” he added.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims who are physically and financially able are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

The pilgrimage would typically attract at least 2.5 million people from across the world.

Last year, pilgrims from outside the Kingdom were excluded from performing Hajj due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)