COVID 19: USA records more than 60,000 cases for fourth consecutive day

The United States has reported 66,528 new coronavirus cases and 760 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,242,073 and death toll to 134,729, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 60,000 cases.

While there is an alarming rise in number of coroanvirus cases in the country, the US President Donald Trump is asking schools to reopen claiming that online teaching has been unsuccessful.

"Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale basis, and firsthand, Virtual Learning has proven to be TERRIBLE compared to In School, or On Campus, Learning. Not even close! Schools must be open in the Fall. If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!!," he re-tweeted his tweet from July 10.

However, students, parents, school authorities and health experts are opposing this proposal by Trump. The health experts seem believe that the students will be exposed to the virus if the schools restart.

Amid the rising number of cases, Disney World has, however, reopened its doors for public on Saturday in Orlando. The state of Florida reported 10,360 new positive coronavirus cases and 95 deaths.