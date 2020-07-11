COVID 19: US reports record single day spike of nearly 69,000 new cases

While the US President Donald Trump is asking schools to reopen, the number of coronavirus cases in the country seem to be increasing at an alarming rate.

The United States recorded 69,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a record daily increase for a third day in a row, according to a Reuters tally.

Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin are few of the states that saw a record spike in the number of cases on Friday.

While the number of cases on a rise, the country is divided on the opinion of reopening economy and schools. The US President Donald Trump feels that his opponents are trying to discourage reopening of economy to send the economy in a downward spiral that will adversely affect his re-election campaigns.

In addition to this, the reluctance of lawmakers towards wearing facemasks has also added to the increase in COVID-19 cases as the lawmakers come in contact with dozens of people on a daily basis which results in a rapid spread of the infection, experts believe.

About one in six state lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Mississippi Health Department told a media channel.

(With inputs from Reuters)